SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 18. The closing ceremony for the "Shusha – Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) 2026" event began in Shusha city on November 18, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan are participating in the ceremony.

As part of the event, a tourism exhibition has been organized, featuring delegations from ECO member states. At their respective stands, the participating countries are showcasing their tourism potential, cultural heritage, and tourism opportunities.

Additionally, a presentation reviewing the events held in Shusha throughout the current year is being shown.

During the ceremony, as Shusha’s tenure as the "ECO Tourism Capital" for 2026 concludes, the title will be formally handed over to Lahore city, Pakistan, for 2027.

The closing ceremony is set to conclude with a cultural and concert program.