BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Italian energy services company Saipem has secured two offshore drilling contracts in Egypt and Suriname worth a total of approximately $181 million for its semi-submersible drilling rig Scarabeo 9, the company said on November 18.

The first contract, awarded by Burullus Gas Company, a joint venture between Shell, Petronas and Egypt's state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), covers the drilling of three offshore wells in Egypt. Operations are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The second contract was awarded by TotalEnergies EP Suriname B.V. and covers an offshore drilling campaign in Suriname, scheduled to commence after the completion of operations in Egypt. The campaign envisages the drilling of five wells, with an option to drill five additional wells.

The new contracts will strengthen Saipem's offshore drilling order backlog and ensure operational continuity and greater visibility over the utilization of the Scarabeo 9 in 2027 and 2028. The awards also reinforce the company's long-standing partnerships with Burullus Gas Company and TotalEnergies.

Saipem is a global engineering and construction company operating in the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. The company operates through several business lines, including Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures. Saipem has five fabrication yards, an offshore fleet of 17 owned construction vessels and seven drilling rigs, six of which are owned by the company. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, Saipem operates in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 30,000 people representing 125 nationalities.