BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. One domestic transaction in the petrochemical sector was concluded during the November 9 trading session of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET).

According to a press release published by SCRMET, local entrepreneurs reached an agreement with the Turkmennebit State Concern to purchase polypropylene grade TPP D 30 S.

The transaction amounted to 5 million manat ($1.4 million).

Established in 1994, SCRMET is Turkmenistan's main organized commodity marketplace and one of the key institutions facilitating the country's foreign trade. It brings together domestic producers, exporters and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, offering a range of export-oriented goods.

Its trading portfolio includes petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, among other commodities.

In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, SCRMET publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on its platform. These quotations provide information on traded commodities, their values, and the markets involved, serving as an indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

They also provide an overview of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting changes in the country's export offering and highlighting the industries that dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.