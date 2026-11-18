BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The incomplete reconciliation of the State Social Protection Fund’s (SSPF) calculations regarding government obligations, as well as discrepancies in the determination of expenditures to be financed from the state budget, poses risks to the fund’s financial stability.

This was stated in the Audit Chamber’s report on the draft budget of the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for 2027.

The report notes that inconsistencies in the amount of government obligations have created conditions for the fund to include additional categories in these obligations—categories that were absent in previous years—and, as a result, to unilaterally increase the total amount of obligations.

Furthermore, it is reported that the inclusion in the financial statements of debt amounts not recognized by the state, as well as the omission of accounts payable related to payments made from contributions to mandatory state social insurance, complicates the determination of the limits of financial coverage for expenditures in future years.

According to the Audit Chamber’s report, a letter sent in 2025 by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection to the Ministry of Finance noted that between 2018 and 2025, a total of 10.437 billion manat ($6.14 billion) was transferred to the State Social Protection Fund to finance state budget obligations for the purpose of balancing the budget.

At the same time, the fund noted that the amount of obligations accrued during this period but not covered by the state budget totaled 9.848 billion manat ($5.79 billion).

The report also drew attention to factors influencing the growth of government obligations.

In addition, it was noted that following the amendments made to the Law “On Labor Pensions” effective January 1, 2023, supplements to labor pensions for civil service tenure are also indexed annually on January 1 in accordance with the growth rate of the nominal average monthly wage for the previous year.

“This, in turn, led to an increase in expenditures on government obligations as part of pension expenditures in 2023–2025,” the report states.

The Audit Chamber also noted that, unlike in previous years, the fund took into account the cases provided for in Articles 8 and 9.2 of the Law “On Labor Pensions” when determining government obligations.

These refer to benefits related to a reduction in the length of the insurance period. According to the data presented, the calculation of the amount in this category is based on the principle of contributions to mandatory state social insurance that were not paid into the fund.

According to the Audit Chamber’s assessment, the total amount of the government’s liability, based on the fund’s own calculations, amounted to 3.412 billion manat ($2.01 billion) in 2025. The bulk of this amount was attributable to liabilities related to service periods before 1992.

In addition, the report notes that the funds allocated from the state budget in 2025 amounted to only 46.9% of this commitment.

As for the funding of the areas identified as obligations, it was noted that the allocated funds were primarily directed toward financing allowances. Thus, the total amount for allowances and benefits amounted to 92.3% of the funds allocated from the state budget.

The Audit Chamber believes that the complete lack of alignment between the amounts of government obligations could create conditions for financing payments not based on the insurance principle, including through contributions to mandatory state social insurance.

“This circumstance is ultimately assessed as a risk factor for the fund’s financial stability,” the report emphasizes.