BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kazakhstan produced 93.38 million tons of coal, including lignite and coal concentrate, in January-October 2026, down 1.6% from 94.94 million tons in the same period last year, according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics.

In October 2026, coal production totaled 10.97 million tons, up 12.9% from 9.72 million tons in September and 0.3% from 10.94 million tons in October 2025.

In monetary terms, output in the coal mining sector, which comprises 19 operating enterprises and production facilities, reached 748.23 billion tenge ($1.68 billion) in January-October 2026, an increase of 5.3% year-on-year.

In October, the sector's output amounted to 80.23 billion tenge ($180.54 million), up 1.16% from 79.31 billion tenge ($178.46 million) in September. The industrial production index stood at 108% compared to September and 93.7% compared to October 2025.

Coal mining output accounted for 2.71% of Kazakhstan's total mining and quarrying output, which amounted to 27.605 trillion tenge ($62.12 billion), and 1.28% of the country's total industrial output of 58.52 trillion tenge ($131.68 billion) in January-October 2026.

According to the Eni World Energy Review 2026, Kazakhstan ranked ninth among the world's top 10 coal-producing countries in 2025, with output reaching 106 million tons (Mton), up 6.7% year-on-year. Kazakhstan's coal production recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% over the 2015–2025 period.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of $1 = 444.4 tenge as of November 17, 2026.