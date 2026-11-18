BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and Italy have discussed expanding interparliamentary dialogue and strengthening bilateral cooperation across political, economic and cultural spheres, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported today.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and Eugenio Zoffili, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies and Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, who arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the third Ashgabat High-Level Conference of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on November 18.

According to the report, the sides noted the continued development of Turkmen-Italian relations in political and diplomatic, trade and economic, and cultural and humanitarian areas.

Particular attention was paid to intensifying interparliamentary dialogue and cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular contacts and expanding exchanges of visits at the highest and high levels.

Italy has long been one of Turkmenistan's most important economic partners in Europe, with cooperation centered on energy, manufacturing and industrial technologies. Italian energy company Eni has operated in western Turkmenistan since 2008 under a production-sharing agreement, while companies including Maire Tecnimont, Danieli, Bonatti, Leonardo and Pietro Fiorentini have participated in discussions and projects related to petrochemicals, engineering, transport and industrial modernization.

Bilateral economic ties have also been supported through regular business forums and high-level political dialogue. During President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's visit to Italy in 2019, the two countries held a business forum in Milan that resulted in numerous agreements covering energy, transport, textiles, banking, healthcare and education. More recently, Italy and Turkmenistan have continued to identify energy, transport, agriculture, water management and investment cooperation as priority areas under both bilateral consultations and the Central Asia-Italy dialogue format.