BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. On November 18, an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, paid a working visit to Turkmenistan to participate in a Council meeting and the 61st plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament reported.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament was met at Turkmenbashi International Airport by Bayramgozel Myradova, Chair of the Committee on Science, Education, Culture, and Youth Policy of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan; Dmitriy Kobitskiy, Secretary General of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly; Gismat Gozalov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan; Aydin Jafarov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly; and other officials.