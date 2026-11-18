BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have discussed the implementation of the agency’s Country Programme for 2026-2030, focusing on maternal and reproductive health, gender equality and youth development, according to a press release issued by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and UNFPA Country Director in Turkmenistan Chinwe Ogbonna on November 18.

The sides noted that several strategic documents had been adopted in Turkmenistan this year, including the National Action Plan on Gender Equality and the National Programme for Maternal and Child Health Protection, “Healthy Mother - Healthy Child - Healthy Future.”

Annual work plans have also been signed with relevant government agencies as part of the cooperation with UNFPA.

The sides also discussed further expert exchanges and the introduction of international practices in the areas covered by the programme.

Notably, Turkmenistan has been a member of the United Nations since 1992, and its cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) dates back to the same year. Over the years, the partnership has covered population-related issues, reproductive health, maternal healthcare and gender equality.

UNFPA works with national government institutions in Turkmenistan, providing technical expertise and supporting the development of policies and institutional capacity. The current Country Programme for 2026–2030 follows the previous programme covering 2021-2025.