BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Turkmenistan and Italy have discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in energy, the textile industry, trade and agriculture, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and Eugenio Zoffili, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies and Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, on November 18.

According to the ministry, the sides highlighted the potential for implementing joint projects as part of efforts to strengthen trade and economic ties.

Notably, Italy has long been one of Turkmenistan's most important economic partners in Europe, with cooperation centered on energy, manufacturing and industrial technologies. Italian energy company Eni has operated in western Turkmenistan since 2008 under a production-sharing agreement, while companies including Maire Tecnimont, Danieli, Bonatti, Leonardo and Pietro Fiorentini have participated in discussions and projects related to petrochemicals, engineering, transport and industrial modernization.

Bilateral economic ties have also been supported through regular business forums and high-level political dialogue. During President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's visit to Italy in 2019, the two countries held a business forum in Milan that resulted in numerous agreements covering energy, transport, textiles, banking, healthcare and education. More recently, Italy and Turkmenistan have continued to identify energy, transport, agriculture, water management and investment cooperation as priority areas under both bilateral consultations and the Central Asia-Italy dialogue format.