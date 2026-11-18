BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Representatives of Azerbaijan’s national boxing team continue their successful campaign at the European U23 Boxing Championships, currently underway in Poreč, Croatia.

On the third day of the competition, four more Azerbaijani boxers secured places in the next round.

Bilalkhabashi Nazarov, competing in the under-50 kg weight category, was awarded a victory after his opponent, Moldova’s Catalina Turc, failed to make the required weight limit. The two-time European champion has therefore advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face the Czech Republic’s Filip Horvat.

Zidan Khunbatov (under 55 kg) defeated Italy’s Badreddine Bouraouyan 5–0 in the round of 16. His next opponent will be Serbia’s Nikola Maksimović.

Makhammadali Ashiraliev (under 60 kg) also secured a convincing 5–0 victory over Israel’s Abdulla Rahal to book his place in the quarterfinals. He will next face Spain’s Brandon Ginea Collassos.

Meanwhile, Nizhat Alirzayev (under 70 kg) edged past Lithuania’s Edgaras Trotenskis with a 3–2 victory. He will take on Montenegro’s Milos Roganovic for a place in the semifinals.

The next bouts involving two of the Azerbaijani boxers are scheduled for November 20, while the other two will compete on November 21.

A total of 276 athletes from 39 countries are participating in the European Championships, which will run until November 24. Another Azerbaijani boxer had secured a place in the quarterfinals on the previous day.