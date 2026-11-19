BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The first trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to take place on November 19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Baku time.

The talks will be held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Delegations from all three countries will participate in the meeting, and their composition has already been agreed upon. Meanwhile, work on a draft joint communiqué is still underway.

The duration of the meeting will be determined by the three heads of state themselves.

The talks are expected to take place at the Chinese president's state residence.