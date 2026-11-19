BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Repsol has announced a third share buyback program of up to €950 million for 2026 and raised its planned January 2027 dividend to €0.56 per share gross from €0.53, the company said, bringing total 2026 shareholder remuneration to about €3 billion.

"Strong cash generation allows us to launch a third share buyback program in 2026 amounting to 950 million euros," said Josu Jon Imaz, Repsol CEO.

Trend’s calculations based on company data show that the third program is 1.9 times the second (€500 million) and 2.7 times the first (€350 million). The first redeemed 15.8 million shares at about €22.15 each, and the second 17.4 million shares at about €28.78 (up 30%). At the second program’s price, €950 million would buy about 33 million shares, or about 3.1% of the 1,072 million shares in issue.

The second program was completed on October 26, and the 17,375,862 shares redeemed, 1.59% of capital, cut share capital to 1,072,230,472 shares from 1,089,606,334.

The roughly €3.0 billion of 2026 payouts comprises €1.2 billion of dividends (40%), €850 million of completed buybacks (28%) and €950 million of the new program (32%).

The January 2027 payment of €0.56 is 5.7% above the €0.53 approved at the shareholders’ meeting and 1.6% above the €0.551 paid in July.

Repsol’s commitment is to distribute 30–40% of cash flow from operations. Total payouts of €3.0 billion imply annual cash flow of €7.5–10 billion, and nine-month cash flow of €6.50 billion is already 65–87% of that range.