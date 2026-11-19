BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Repsol’s upstream production rose 4.2% year on year to 574,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the third quarter of 2026, the company said. Upstream adjusted net income was €415 million, 93% above a year earlier.

Trend’s calculations based on company data show that the total is 16 kboe/d (2.9%) above the second quarter’s 558 kboe/d and 23 kboe/d above 551 kboe/d a year earlier. Liquids rose 2.6% to 199 kboe/d and gas 3.0% to 2,106 million scf/d on the quarter. Nine-month production was 557 kboe/d, up 1.5%.

The US Pikka project averaged 10,000 net barrels per day, about 1.7% of total output and equal to 43% of the year-on-year increase. Gross production reached 69,000 barrels per day at the end of September, 86% of the 80,000 plateau target.

Consolidated liquids rose 13.1% on the quarter to 138 kboe/d, while equity affiliates’ liquids fell 15.3% to 61 kboe/d and their gas rose 3.7% to 891 million scf/d.

Realized crude was $89.3 per barrel, down 9.3% on the second quarter’s $98.5 and up 36.3% on the year. Realized gas was $4.8 per thousand scf, up 26.3% and 45.5%. NBP averaged $18.4 per MBtu, up 12.2% and 70.4%.

Operating income was €707 million, up 26.3% on the quarter and 80.4% on the year. Higher prices added €380 million and volumes €178 million, against costs of €100 million, amortization of €53 million and royalties of €30 million, while income tax rose €123 million. Prices and volumes thus account for 68% and 32% of the €558 million of gains.

Capex fell 74.5% to €98 million from €384 million, while cash flow from operations fell 29.5% to €693 million and was up 37.5% on the year.