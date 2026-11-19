BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Azerbaijan has rejected recent statements by French officials concerning the normalization process between Baku and Yerevan, accusing France of taking a one-sided approach and relying on politically motivated narratives.

"Such a selective approach, one-sided assessments and continued reliance on politically motivated narratives by France do not contribute to advancing the peace agenda in the region," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in a commentary.

Addressing France's criticism of Azerbaijan's anti-terror measures in September 2023, Hajizada said the operation was aimed at ending the illegal military presence and activities of the Armenian armed forces and affiliated structures in Azerbaijan's sovereign territories, restoring constitutional order and ensuring the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He described attempts to portray the measures as violations of international law, while overlooking decades of occupation, ethnic cleansing and violations of the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, as unacceptable.

Hajizada also rejected France's characterization of individuals facing or having faced judicial proceedings in Azerbaijan as "arbitrarily detained." He said those held accountable were accused or convicted of serious crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and terrorism, and that their cases were handled under Azerbaijani law and applicable international obligations.

"Any external attempts to demand the release of individuals convicted of serious war crimes are incompatible with the principle of the rule of law," he said.

The spokesperson further dismissed allegations of the destruction or deliberate alteration of cultural and religious heritage in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, saying that the protection and restoration of heritage sites remained among the country's priorities. He also drew attention to the destruction and appropriation of Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage during Armenia's decades-long occupation, including mosques, cemeteries and historical monuments.

Hajizada said the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from their homes in Armenia and the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including their right to safe and dignified return, should receive equal attention.

He also criticized France's own human rights and governance record, referring to concerns over the use of force by law enforcement authorities against demonstrators, including minors, as well as investigations into alleged police misconduct. He also cited judicial proceedings and corruption investigations involving French political figures as grounds for questions about transparency and public accountability.

Hajizada called on the French Government to abandon what he described as a biased approach and refrain from interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.