BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Türkiye's Eksim Group has expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Uzbekistan's Fergana region, including potential projects in energy, renewable power and the food industry, following a meeting in Tashkent on November 18.

According to Fergana regional administration, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Necat Tur, a representative of Eksim, on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Uzbekistan–Türkiye Business Support Council.

Bozorov outlined the region's industrial and economic potential, investment opportunities and incentives available to foreign investors. He also briefed the company representative on measures taken by the regional administration to support the implementation of investment projects.

Tur expressed interest in Fergana's investment potential and confirmed the company's readiness to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to work together on developing specific investment projects in the region.

Eksim Holding, founded in Türkiye in 1986, is a diversified investment group with operations in renewable energy, electricity distribution and retail, food production, construction and real estate. Its energy portfolio includes wind, hydropower and solar power projects, while its food business includes flour production and food brands such as Sinangil and Aslı. The group also invests in technology and startups through its venture capital arm, Eksim Ventures. Its international energy investments include wind power projects in Georgia.