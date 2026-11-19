BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev met with European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) President Alessio Quaranta on the sidelines of the 7th Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and expand engagement in civil aviation.

The Kazakh Transport Ministry's press service announced the meeting.

The meeting focused on prospects for developing and strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and ECAC, as well as opportunities to expand engagement in the field of civil aviation.

The sides also discussed the exchange of international expertise, improvements to approaches to government regulation of the aviation sector, flight safety, and the adoption of advanced practices in line with international standards.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing cooperation and expanding engagement in key areas of aviation development.

ECAC comprises 44 member states and serves as a forum for cooperation among European civil aviation authorities. Its membership includes European Union countries, non-EU members of Eurocontrol, and other European states, including Iceland, Azerbaijan, San Marino, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

ECAC coordinates the positions of its member states on key civil aviation issues, promotes cooperation among them, and supports the development of air transport across Europe.