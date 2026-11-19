BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kazakhstan and Slovakia held talks on developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, in an effort to strengthen transport links between Central Asia and Central Europe, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

The issue was discussed during a new round of inter-ministerial consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Slovakia in Bratislava. The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov, while the Slovak side was headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Marek Eštok.

The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, with particular attention to implementing agreements reached during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's official visit to Kazakhstan on June 10-11, 2025.

Transport and logistics, trade expansion, and industrial cooperation were among the key topics. The sides also reviewed preparations for the 11th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Slovakia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Bratislava in January 2027.

Energy, the agro-industrial sector, information technology, and education were identified as promising areas for further cooperation.

In education, the parties discussed expanding academic mobility and training qualified specialists in fields in demand through higher education institutions in both countries. They also highlighted the need to improve the legal framework governing labor migration.

The consultations also covered current regional and international issues, including cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations.

The Kazakh delegation briefed its Slovak counterparts on the country's constitutional reforms and the key priorities outlined in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's address to the nation.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.