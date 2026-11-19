BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The heads of Azerbaijan's and Georgia's state security services, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev and Tamaz Borashvili, have discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation against growing global threats.

According to Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS), the talks took place during a meeting in Baku, where Naghiyev received a Georgian delegation led by Borashvili.

Welcoming the Georgian delegation to Baku, Naghiyev noted that Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, rooted in centuries of shared history, are based on mutual respect, trust and sincere friendship between the two nations. He also highlighted that relations between the leaders of the two countries are founded on the same principles.

Borashvili, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries' special services in countering growing global threats.

The participants also held an extensive exchange of views on the existing strategic partnership, issues of mutual interest, recent developments in the region and current security challenges.