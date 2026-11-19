BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Azerbaijan is set to host a number of high-profile international political, economic, social and cultural events in 2027.

According to a review by Trend, Baku is scheduled to host the 16th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual Meeting, the SportAccord Convention, as well as international economic and energy forums throughout the year.

In addition, the city of Gabala will host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism.

SportAccord Convention - May 9-13

One of the first major international events scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in 2027 will be the SportAccord Convention. Considered one of the most prominent gatherings of the international sports community, the convention will be held in Baku from May 9 to 13.

According to the official SportAccord website, the event is expected to bring together representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), international sports federations, sports rights holders, host cities and other stakeholders in the sports industry. The programme will include official meetings, conference sessions, seminars, an exhibition and various networking events.

According to the organizers, the convention is expected to attract more than 1,700 delegates from over 120 international federations, as well as more than 600 organizations representing over 65 countries.

The convention is an important platform for expanding cooperation among international sports organizations, discussing new initiatives in the sports industry and developing partnerships with host cities.

13th Session of the OIC Conference of Information Ministers - June 1-2

Baku will host the 13th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Conference of Information Ministers on June 1-2.

According to the information published in the OIC's official events calendar, the conference serves as an international platform for discussing cooperation among the organization's member states in the information and media sectors.

The event was also mentioned in a letter dated September 10, 2026, from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who noted that Azerbaijan would host the 16th OIC Summit in 2027, alongside the 13th Session of the Conference of Information Ministers and other events.

The conference will therefore provide a ministerial-level platform for discussing cooperation in the information sector across the Islamic world and issues on the common agenda of OIC member states.

Baku Energy Week - June 2-4

Baku will host its traditional Baku Energy Week from June 2 to 4, bringing together international representatives of the energy sector, government institutions, companies, investors and industry experts.

According to the event's official website, the 2027 edition will comprise three major international events: the 32nd International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 32nd Baku Energy Forum and the 15th anniversary Caspian International Renewable Energy Exhibition.

The Baku Energy Forum will take place on June 2-3, while the two exhibitions are scheduled for June 2-4.

Baku Energy Week serves as an important platform for promoting international cooperation in the oil and gas industry, electricity, renewable energy, energy security and emerging technologies. Discussions are expected to focus on the current state of energy markets, investment opportunities and the sector's future development prospects.

10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism - June

The city of Gabala will host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism in June 2027.

According to information released by the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan on October 28, 2026, Azerbaijan has been selected by UN Tourism as the host country for the forum. The exact dates of the event have not yet been announced.

Organized by UN Tourism since 2015, the forum brings together professionals, academics, producers, entrepreneurs and government representatives working in tourism and gastronomy.

Its main objective is to promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise in gastronomy tourism, identify best practices and strengthen the role of gastronomy in the development of tourism destinations.

The event is expected to showcase Azerbaijan's national cuisine, traditional gastronomic heritage and local products to international tourism and gastronomy experts.

Hosting the forum is expected to help attract investment to the country's tourism sector, promote local products in international markets and expand international business ties in the industry.

16th OIC Summit - June 23-24

One of the most significant political events Azerbaijan will host in 2027 will be the 16th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to take place in Baku on June 23-24.

According to the OIC's official events calendar, the summit will be preceded by a preparatory meeting of senior officials on June 19-20 and a ministerial preparatory meeting on June 21-22. Thus, the main diplomatic and preparatory activities related to the summit will run from June 19 to 24.

Preparations for the summit were also discussed during OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha's visit to Azerbaijan in October 2026. According to the organization, preparations for Baku's hosting of the 2027 summit were reviewed during a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and the secretary-general. Taha expressed confidence in Azerbaijan's ability to organize the important event at a high level.

President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, said that Azerbaijan would assume the OIC chairmanship in 2027 and host other events organized by the organization in addition to the summit.

The OIC Summit is the organization's highest-level political platform, bringing together the heads of state and government of Muslim-majority countries. Discussions are expected to cover political, economic and humanitarian cooperation across the Islamic world, international security, regional conflicts, relations among member states and other issues of common interest.

12th Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank – July 14-15

Baku will host the 12th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on July 14-15.

According to an official announcement by the bank dated September 29, 2026, the decision to hold the meeting in Azerbaijan was made during the AIIB's 11th Annual Meeting in Doha.

At the handover ceremony marking Azerbaijan's selection as host, Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari presented the symbolic instrument of the bank's governance to Azerbaijani Economy Minister and AIIB Governor for Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

AIIB President Zou Jiayi emphasized that Azerbaijan was one of the bank's founding members and said the institution was ready to work with the country in preparing for the 2027 meeting.

Mikayil Jabbarov said Azerbaijan was pleased to host the event, adding that the meeting would serve as an important platform for strengthening cooperation in infrastructure development, sustainable economic growth, innovation and regional connectivity.

The AIIB is a multilateral financial institution that supports sustainable economic development and regional connectivity through investment in infrastructure and other productive sectors. According to the bank, it currently has 111 approved members.

Representatives of the bank's member countries and partner organizations are expected to attend the meeting in Baku.

FIFA U-20 World Cup – September 17-October 9

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will jointly host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in September-October 2027.

According to an official FIFA announcement dated October 22, 2026, the tournament will run from September 17 to October 9. It will be the 25th edition of the U-20 World Cup.

The FIFA Council decided on October 2, 2025, to award hosting rights to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. In connection with the tournament, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on December 15, 2025, establishing an Organizing Committee to oversee preparations for the championship in Azerbaijan.

According to FIFA, 24 national teams are expected to compete in the tournament. Several countries have already secured their places in the final stage, while the remaining participants will be determined through qualifying competitions scheduled for the first half of 2027.

The championship provides young footballers with an opportunity to showcase their talent on the international stage and brings together representatives of the global football community. Hosting the tournament jointly with Uzbekistan will also help expand Azerbaijan's experience in organizing major international sporting events.

International events calendar for 2027

The main events confirmed or scheduled in official sources can be summarized as follows: