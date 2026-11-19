BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Cyber diplomacy is emerging as one of the key strategic tools for promoting responsible state behavior in cyberspace, managing cross-border risks and building an environment of trust, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Conference on Cyber Diplomacy in Baku.

He noted that global dialogue on the future of the digital space and coordination of joint international efforts are becoming increasingly important.

According to Asgarov, the world is at a historic turning point, as artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities and next-generation technologies are reshaping the global balance of power.

"This technological transformation is not merely changing the security environment. It is fundamentally reshaping countries' foreign policy strategies, the ways they protect their national interests and the nature of international alliances," he said.

The deputy speaker noted that the rapid development of artificial intelligence is creating new challenges, ranging from information warfare and deepfake technologies to identifying the sources of cyberattacks and protecting critical infrastructure.

He added that the growing geopolitical influence of major technology companies is forcing states to find a new and delicate balance between strategic independence and international partnership.

Asgarov stressed that digital technologies have become an integral part of countries' economic development, social welfare and governance systems.

At the same time, technological progress has brought unprecedented levels of cyberattacks, targeted threats to critical infrastructure and elements of hybrid warfare.

"Cyber threats today have become global in nature, and no country can prevent them on its own. The security of any state's digital borders is, in fact, an integral part of the global security architecture as a whole," he said.

The deputy speaker said this reality was bringing cyber diplomacy to the forefront as a new philosophy of governance and cooperation.

While traditional diplomacy has for centuries regulated relations between states within the framework of geographical borders and political agreements, cyber diplomacy requires building trust, developing regulatory frameworks and applying common security standards in a virtual space that transcends geographical boundaries, he explained.

According to Asgarov, the first Cyber Diplomacy Conference, held in Azerbaijan in 2024, went beyond providing a platform for discussions. It also paved the way for practical steps and strategic initiatives, including the establishment of a cyber diplomacy training center.

He said the center had laid an important foundation for regional and international exchange of experience, strengthening cyber defense capabilities and establishing practical mechanisms for trust between states.

"Today's conference is a logical continuation of the spirit of cooperation and the foundation established by that center," he emphasized.

The deputy speaker noted that Azerbaijan is among the countries successfully implementing digital transformation while attaching strategic importance to protecting its national information space.

According to him, Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the norms and principles of international law, including the United Nations framework for responsible state behavior.

"We support cyberspace remaining a zone of peace, cooperation and economic progress," Asgarov said.

He added that the main objective of the diplomats, government officials and experts gathered in Baku was to develop a shared vision of how diplomacy can contribute to stability, security and mutual trust in an increasingly competitive digital environment.

Asgarov also spoke about efforts to improve Azerbaijan's cybersecurity legislation. He said Azerbaijan ratified the UN Convention against Cybercrime in February this year.

"The convention is aimed at strengthening international cooperation in combating certain crimes committed through information and communication technology systems and in the electronic exchange of evidence related to serious crimes," he noted.

The deputy speaker emphasized that ratification of the convention had elevated Azerbaijan's international legal framework for combating cybercrime from the regional to the global level.

He said that amendments had also introduced definitions of such concepts as the state computer incident response center, national computer incident response center, information infrastructure, cybersecurity, proactive cybersecurity research and cyber hygiene.

According to Asgarov, the amendments established the relevant legal basis for ensuring the security of information infrastructure.

"Relevant rules and requirements have also been tasked to be developed to ensure the security of government agencies and infrastructure of public importance," he added.

Asgarov expressed confidence that the discussions, initiatives and new contacts established at the conference would make an important contribution to building a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem in the future.