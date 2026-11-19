BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan and Turkish mining company ESAN Eczacıbaşı have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing a joint mining project involving Uzbekistan's New Uzbekistan Mining and the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AMMC) at a meeting in Tashkent on November 18.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Bobir Islamov and ESAN Chief Executive Officer Emre Kayışoğlu.

The parties reviewed progress on the joint project and discussed the steps required to move it to the next stage. They reaffirmed their commitment to its successful implementation and agreed to maintain close cooperation to ensure its timely advancement.

Founded in 1978, ESAN Eczacıbaşı is a Turkish mining and industrial minerals company specializing in the extraction and processing of raw materials. Its operations include more than 40 quarries producing minerals such as kaolin, quartz, zinc and lead, as well as eight mineral processing plants. The company markets more than 150 products in Türkiye and over 40 other countries.

In Uzbekistan, ESAN is involved in the development of the Uch-Kulach polymetallic deposit in the Jizzakh region through the New Uzbekistan Mining joint venture established with AMMC in 2024. The project focuses on developing the deposit's lead and zinc reserves.