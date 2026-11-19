BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Iran has signed a $450 million contract to develop the Zireh and Khartang gas fields in the country's southern Fars Province.

According to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), a signing ceremony was held in Tehran on Wednesday, November 18, between NIOC and Petro Kaveh Ofogh Group for the development of the two gas fields.

The contract was signed by NIOC head Farrokh Alikhani and Petro Kaveh Ofogh Group founder Ebrahim Asgarian Damavandi.

Under the 20-year agreement, an investment of $450 million will enable the two fields to produce a combined 21.5 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Part of the gas extracted from the fields will be used as feedstock for petrochemical plants in the region. The project is also expected to help ease Iran's gas shortage, boost economic activity and create jobs in the area.

According to a decision by the Iranian Cabinet, domestic companies can play an effective role in supplying feedstock to energy-intensive industries, including petrochemical and steel plants, by participating in the development of major projects and making use of local capacities.

No official information has been released about Iran's Zireh gas field. The Khartang field is located between Bushehr and Fars provinces. It is estimated to hold 8.5 trillion cubic feet (approximately 240 billion cubic meters) of gas and 33 million barrels of gas condensate.