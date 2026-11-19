Photo: Screenshot from the video of the Third United Nations Conference on LLDCs in Awaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Turkmenistan has drafted a national action plan for preparations for and the holding of the 2028 Year of International Law, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said, the press service of the Turkmen government reported.

He presented the draft at a meeting of the Presidium of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), chaired by National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The initiative follows a UN General Assembly resolution declaring 2028 the Year of International Law, adopted on July 24, 2026, at Turkmenistan's initiative. A national concept titled "International Law and Neutrality of Turkmenistan" was subsequently adopted at a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty on September 23.

According to Meredov, the action plan covers international and political-diplomatic cooperation, research and education, organizational coordination, and public information activities.

The organizational measures include preparing annual calendars of events for 2027 and 2028 and monitoring their implementation. Turkmenistan also plans to develop a dedicated roadmap for preparations for 2028 jointly with the UN Secretariat's Office of Legal Affairs.

As part of its international cooperation efforts, the country intends to organize events with UN member states, particularly the co-sponsors of the resolution. These are expected to include activities during the 82nd session of the UN General Assembly, its Sixth Committee and International Law Week, as well as conferences and roundtables hosted by Turkmen diplomatic missions abroad.

The plan also provides for specialized international law courses for civil servants and young diplomats, along with an annual "Youth and International Law" dialogue.

To support public awareness, the Foreign Ministry's website will feature a dedicated section on the Year of International Law. Turkmenistan also intends to translate key UN documents on international law into Turkmen and make them available to the public.

Berdimuhamedov approved the draft action plan and said it should be submitted to the President of Turkmenistan for consideration. He also instructed the Foreign Ministry to organize an international briefing on the issues discussed at the meeting.