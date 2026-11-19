BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan and Turkish investment group Eksim Holding have discussed potential joint projects in the mining and geology sectors, including mineral deposit development, investment opportunities and the introduction of advanced technologies at a meeting in Tashkent on November 18.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Bobir Islamov and a delegation led by Eksim Holding Chairman Ebubekir Tivnikli.

The parties reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation between Uzbekistan's mining and geological sector and leading Turkish companies, with a particular focus on Eksim Holding's potential involvement in the industry.

Discussions covered possible joint projects to develop mineral deposits, attract investment and introduce advanced technologies to Uzbekistan's mining sector.

The meeting focused on identifying promising areas for cooperation and expanding Turkish investment in the country's mining and geological industries.

Founded in 1986, Türkiye-based Eksim Holding is a diversified investment group operating in the energy, electricity distribution, food, technology and venture capital sectors. The group has more than 20 subsidiaries and approximately 10,000 employees. Its energy portfolio includes wind, solar, hydropower and biomass projects in Türkiye and international markets. In 2025, Eksim reported total assets of approximately $5.03 billion and investments worth $677 million.

Eksim has also been exploring opportunities in Uzbekistan's renewable energy, geology and mining, infrastructure and food industries. In October 2026, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Eksim Holding Chairman Ebubekir Tivnikli to discuss potential cooperation in these areas.