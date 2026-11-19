BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. A new department has been established at the Baku City Executive Authority following a structural reorganization, Trend reports.

Baku Mayor Eldar Azizov signed the relevant order.

The Department of International Relations and the Press Service have been merged to form the new Department of International Relations and Information Support.

Metin Huseynov has been appointed head of the newly established department. Prior to his appointment, he served as head of the Baku City Executive Authority's Press Service.