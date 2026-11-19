BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. US President Donald Trump's special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Berlin for consultations on the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner announced the visit in a social media post.

"Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and I are heading to Berlin to consult with President Zelenskyy and European leaders at the Coalition of the Willing meeting.

Our priorities for this trip are to further strengthen our close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work toward a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and to jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations.

We will also explore how the important work of the Coalition of the Willing can contribute to post-war security arrangements, including credible guarantees for Ukraine and a broader framework that strengthens European stability and reduces the risk of future conflict.

Donald Trump is determined to end this terrible war and create a lasting peace that makes all of Europe safer," he wrote.