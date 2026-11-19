BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Science and education have a special role to play in the development of global civilization in the era of widespread digitalization and artificial intelligence, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, addressing the 3rd Strategic Partners Forum in Astana.

"Science is the common heritage of all humanity. The global community must make a conscious effort to find practical applications for every achievement in science and education for the prosperity of our countries and to improve the quality of life of our citizens. We can confidently say that this is precisely the main objective of the Strategic Partners Forum," the president said.

According to Tokayev, the event brought together prominent representatives of the global scientific community, world-renowned scientists, qualified specialists and experts in education to discuss various aspects of international scientific cooperation.

He noted that this topic was particularly relevant amid the current global instability and uncertainty, emphasizing the need for the international university community to formulate its position and put forward proposals.

"Representatives of the scientific community make a significant contribution to reducing international tensions," Tokayev said.

He added that a number of valuable insights and constructive ideas on the development of science and other pressing issues had been put forward during the forum. According to him, these proposals would contribute to strengthening the capacity of higher education in Kazakhstan and abroad.

Tokayev also noted that the forum was taking place at a historic moment for Kazakhstan, as the country marks the 35th anniversary of its independence this year.

"By this significant anniversary of our independence, Kazakhstan has become an advanced, forward-looking state with a high international standing and considerable economic potential. Our country holds a leading position in the region and enjoys broad recognition around the world.

Over the years, our people have successfully overcome many challenges. Having strengthened national unity and statehood, we have revived the unique civilization of the Great Steppe," he said.

The president further noted that Kazakhstan had carried out large-scale reforms over the past seven years.

"Without exaggeration, these transformations have significantly affected the lives of the people and the overall fabric of society," Tokayev said.