BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Turkmenistan plans to establish startup centers and international youth science and education clusters under its State Program on Youth Policy through 2031, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Mammedov said.

According to the Turkmen government press service, he presented the strategy's targets at a meeting of the Praesidium of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council), chaired by National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The program envisages setting up startup centers and international youth science and education clusters in various regions to provide young people with opportunities for training, exchanging ideas and participating in intellectual cooperation.

The program also provides for expanding international youth cooperation, involving young people in the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and supporting their participation in global initiatives in partnership with international organizations.

Other measures include strengthening cooperation between the Magtymguly Youth Organization of Turkmenistan and the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers and Associations, organizing international educational olympiads on the country's history and national values, and implementing the Young Talents Program in cooperation with relevant ministries, agencies and public associations in foreign countries.

Mammedov also reported on measures to improve the national education system, including proposals to establish a National Institute for the Development of the Education System of Turkmenistan.

After hearing the report, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the deputy prime minister to begin preparations for the next congress of the Magtymguly Youth Organization, scheduled for 2027, and draw up a relevant plan.

He also called for examining the differences between digital systems and artificial intelligence technologies, addressing cybersecurity issues and taking young people's views into account when introducing new software. Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of making greater use of youth startups and new developments.