BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kazakhstan has attracted $155 billion in foreign investment since 2019, while the country's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to reach $398 billion this year, compared with approximately $181 billion seven years ago, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, according to the president's press service.

Addressing the 3rd Strategic Partners Forum in Astana, Tokayev cited the country's economic performance and development indicators over the past seven years. According to the president, Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover has approached $150 billion. The country's combined gold and foreign exchange reserves and National Fund assets have increased by 44 % during the period, exceeding $129 billion.

Under the National Fund for Children program, $2.5 billion has been transferred to the individual accounts of more than seven million children.

"Without a doubt, this is our invaluable contribution to ensuring a secure future for the younger generation," Tokayev said.

He also highlighted the country's social policy measures, noting that Kazakhstan has a clearly defined guaranteed volume of free medical care, under which more than 1,000 medical services are provided to citizens. The country also provides 39 types of benefits for socially vulnerable groups, he added.

Over the past seven years, Kazakhstan has opened 625 medium-sized and large manufacturing enterprises, while 3.6 million people have found employment. During the same period, 118 million square meters of housing have been built. In addition, 36,000 kilometers of highways have been constructed or repaired, along with 5,000 kilometers of railway lines.

Tokayev also highlighted Kazakhstan's natural resource potential, noting that the country ranks among the world's leaders in reserves of natural resources and rare metals, including uranium, oil, coal, titanium, gold, chromium, copper, tungsten, cobalt, vanadium and other critical minerals.

"As is known, global demand for these valuable resources is very high," he said.