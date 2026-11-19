BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Leading universities from 11 countries have opened branches in Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, addressing the 3rd Strategic Partners Forum in Astana, according to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

More than 12,000 students are enrolled at these branches, which employ around 1,500 teachers, including over 600 foreign professors.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan was implementing 40 international strategic partnership agreements in higher education, stressing the importance of expanding international cooperation and scientific ties.

"Developing international cooperation in higher education and expanding scientific collaboration are requirements of the present day. This is one of our key priorities," he said.

He also noted that Kazakhstan had become the first country in the region to join the Lisbon Recognition Convention, which operates in Europe, and the Tokyo Convention, covering countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

He also pointed to the growing number of international students choosing Kazakhstan for their education. Their number has increased from 31,000 last year to 41,000 currently, with more than 8,000 of them studying with financial support from Kazakhstan.

"This is the highest figure since the country gained independence," he said.

Kazakhstan aims to attract 100,000 international students by 2029. Tokayev expressed confidence that the national Study in Kazakhstan initiative would play an important role in achieving this goal.