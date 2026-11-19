BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan's Fergana regional administration and Turkish agricultural company Agro Vision have signed a memorandum of cooperation to explore joint projects involving modern farming technologies, soil improvement and higher crop yields, following a meeting in Uzbekistan on November 18.

According to Fergana regional administration, the initiative was discussed during a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Agro Vision Director Murat Ballıktaş on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Support Council in Tashkent.

The parties reviewed opportunities for cooperation in agricultural technology, soil improvement, higher-yield farming practices and the production of environmentally friendly agricultural products.

Ballıktaş expressed interest in implementing investment projects in Fergana and proposed launching a joint initiative in the region.

Bozorov supported the proposal, highlighting the role of modern technologies in improving agricultural productivity, ensuring more efficient use of water and land resources, reducing production costs and increasing crop yields.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the proposed project, carry out preliminary pilot trials, identify specific areas of cooperation and pursue implementation in stages. A memorandum of cooperation was also signed.

Agro Vision specializes in the production and import of fertilizers, plant protection products and seeds, as well as research and development for the agricultural sector.