BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Government funding for educational grants in Kazakhstan has more than doubled over the past seven years, reaching $3.4 billion, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, according to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Addressing the 3rd Strategic Partners Forum in Astana, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan had made a clear strategic choice in favor of human capital development amid growing global competition for talent and technology.

"The world has entered a new era in which a country's position is determined by its intellectual potential and openness to innovation. Amid global competition for talent and technology, Kazakhstan has made a clear strategic choice in favor of human capital. First and foremost, this means that we value talent - both talent nurtured in our country and talent coming to us from abroad," he said.

Tokayev noted that in the new Constitution, education, science and innovation have been established as strategic priorities for the state for years to come.

"I am confident that the participants of today's Forum - respected representatives of the academic community, university leaders and international partners - will carefully study our new strategy and appreciate its innovative spirit," he said.

Tokayev also said that building a knowledge-based economy had become a long-term constitutional commitment for both the current and future governments.

He noted that Kazakhstan currently has 132 universities with more than 800,000 students. Over the past seven years, government funding for educational grants has more than doubled, reaching $3.4 billion. To meet growing demand for student accommodation, 281 dormitories have been built across the country, and this work will continue, he said.

The president also pointed to a significant increase in science funding in recent years, which has reached $590 million.