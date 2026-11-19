BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Turkmenistan plans to expand industrial production and develop new manufacturing facilities across all five regions under its National Strategy for Industrial Development for 2030–2045, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Annamamedov said.

According to the Turkmen government press service, the plans for Ahal region include expanding production capacity in the construction, chemical and energy sectors, increasing output of gas chemical products, and establishing new glass and textile manufacturing facilities. The region is also expected to develop food processing and production of materials required for road and transport infrastructure.

In Balkan region, the priorities include construction of the second phase of a urea production complex, residential buildings and other facilities, as well as expanding the production of iodine, bromine, technical and table salt. Plans also envisage increasing electricity generation through a combined-cycle power plant and a modern multifunctional solar and wind power facility.

In Dashoguz region, the strategy envisages developing the gas chemical industry, expanding private-sector processing of agricultural products and establishing new production facilities based on local raw materials.

Lebap region is expected to focus on mining, using resources such as sulfur, potash and rock salt. The plans also include commissioning a modern facility producing construction mixtures and gypsum board products.

In Mary region, the priorities include developing the construction materials industry, establishing new manufacturing facilities, modernizing existing enterprises and introducing innovative technologies and digital management systems.

Annamamedov said the planned measures were aimed at advancing Turkmenistan's transformation into an industrially developed state.