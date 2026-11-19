BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has assigned its long-term foreign currency insurer financial strength rating (FSR) of 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook.

According tp ICIEC, S&P has equalised the new FSR and outlook with ICIEC's long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating (ICR). ICIEC already holds an equivalent local currency FSR, and S&P assigned the foreign currency rating to reflect that the Corporation issues its insurance policies denominated in foreign currencies.

The rating provides exporters, investors, financial Institutions and reinsurers with an independent assessment of ICIEC's capacity to meet its obligations under foreign currency-denominated insurance policies. It further strengthens confidence in the Corporation's ability to honour its commitments and underscores the value of its Shariah-compliant insurance and risk mitigation solutions in facilitating cross-border trade and investment.

The assignment follows S&P's affirmation of ICIEC's 'AA-' long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings with a Stable Outlook in April 2026, marking the third consecutive year at this level.

The additional foreign currency rating further reinforces ICIEC's position as a highly rated multilateral insurer, supporting its continued efforts under the Corporate Strategy 2026–2030 to expand insurance capacity, strengthen partnerships and facilitate sustainable trade and investment across its Member States.