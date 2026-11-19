BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. A more restrictive policy mix, supported by policy coordination, is needed in Kazakhstan to bring inflation to the target level and support more sustainable economic growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its Staff Concluding Statement for the 2026 Article IV Mission.

The IMF noted that economic growth in Kazakhstan had moderated and inflation had eased, while underlying price pressures remained elevated.

Real GDP growth slowed from 6.5% in 2025 to about 4.5% in the first ten months of 2026, reflecting oil production disruptions, while non-oil activity remained robust and continued to operate above potential. The Fund projects economic growth at about 4.6% in 2026.

Headline inflation declined to 9.2% in October, supported by the tightening of the monetary policy stance from the end of 2025 through June 2026, the appreciation of the tenge, and a slowdown in food and non-food inflation. Meanwhile, services inflation picked up, driven in part by increases in regulated prices.

The IMF noted that inflation remains well above the National Bank of Kazakhstan's 5% target, while underlying price pressures and inflation expectations remain elevated.

The Fund projects real GDP growth at about 4.8% in 2027, driven by an expansionary public sector stance expected to support non-oil growth.

At the same time, higher budget spending, larger withdrawals from the National Fund of Kazakhstan (NFRK), continued quasi-fiscal activities by state-owned enterprises, and the resumption of utility tariff adjustments are expected to sustain aggregate demand and inflationary pressures.

Inflation is projected at 9.6% at the end of 2026 before easing to 8.4% by the end of 2027, converging gradually toward the 5% target only by 2029.

"Tighter monetary policy, stronger liquidity management, and tighter prudential policies contributed to a moderation in aggregate demand in the first half of the year, supporting disinflation. On the other hand, additional NFRK transfers, continued large quasi-fiscal activities and recent monetary easing are expected to sustain aggregate demand and pose upside risks to inflation," the IMF said.

The Fund emphasized that fiscal policy, state-owned enterprise operations, monetary policy, prudential measures, and structural reforms should reinforce each other to achieve balanced growth, meet Kazakhstan's development priorities and support its ambition to increase real incomes.