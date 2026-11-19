BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Two large oil tankers, which carried a total of over 4 million barrels of crude oil, have struck sea mines and blasted in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

According to a statement released by the IRGC, two large oil tankers caught fire after striking a naval mine while attempting to traverse an unauthorized route.

"These oil tankers attempted to pass covertly through a restricted area of the Strait of Hormuz with the support of US fighter jets and drones. However, they were left stranded after striking a naval mine," the statement pointed out.

The IRGC has warned that strict measures will be taken against any oil tankers attempting to pass through restricted routes in the Strait of Hormuz with the support of the US army.

The latest escalation in the US-Iran conflict dates back to July 8, when US forces launched multiple waves of strikes against Iranian territory, citing an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz as justification. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum.

Later that day, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran over. Tehran subsequently retaliated with strikes against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The ensuing conflict has brought maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill.