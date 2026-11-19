Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Vietnam is a rapidly developing country in Southeast Asia, while Azerbaijan is a key transport, logistics, and energy hub in the South Caucasus, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

"By joining forces, we can gain access to new markets, implement joint projects, and create additional opportunities for business and investment. Our cooperation undoubtedly holds enormous potential for constructive engagement and for delivering tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples," the head of state emphasized.