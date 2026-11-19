BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. A cyber incident occurring within a single organization or country can rapidly escalate into a regional, or even international, security risk due to the increasing interdependence of critical infrastructures, coordinator of the Azerbaijani Center for Cyber Diplomacy and an expert in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence governance, Tural Mammadov, said, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during a panel titled "Protection of critical infrastructure: managing transboundary and national security risks," held as part of the 2nd International Conference on Cyberdiplomacy, themed “Power and Influence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: A Regional Perspective on the Changing Cyber Environment", on Thursday, November 19.

He noted that the term critical infrastructure primarily refers to power grids, telecommunications, transport networks, financial systems, and public services.

Noting that, however, current challenges extend far beyond the protection of individual systems, Mammadov pointed out that infrastructures are becoming increasingly interconnected and interdependent.

According to him, energy systems rely on telecommunications, while digital services depend on a stable supply of electricity. National economies often rely on infrastructure that extends beyond their state borders.

"A disruption in critical infrastructure may begin within a single organization or country, but its consequences can rapidly take on a regional or even international dimension," the expert emphasized.

Mammadov remarked that this interdependence transforms the protection of critical infrastructure from a purely national security issue into a matter of international cooperation and diplomacy.

He noted that the panel brought together participants representing national security, European diplomacy, Ukraine’s operational experience, and the international security industry.

According to the expert, the primary objective of the discussions is not merely to identify existing challenges, but also to focus on practical lessons, strategic priorities, and opportunities for collaboration.

Mammadov expressed his hope that the panel discussion would contribute to the sharing of experiences and approaches regarding these areas.

The 2nd International Conference on Cyberdiplomacy, themed “Power and Influence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: A Regional Perspective on the Changing Cyber Environment,” is taking place in Baku.

The conference brings together representatives of government agencies from various countries, international organizations, research centers, and the private sector.

The event focuses on a range of current issues, including the impact of artificial intelligence on international relations, cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, interstate cooperation in cyberspace, information security, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The conference is jointly organized by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics of Romania, with the participation of the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Security Service, and other local partners.