BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The presence of Vietnamese businesses in Azerbaijan is another important aspect of our bilateral economic ties, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

"One example is ROX Group, which has expressed interest in projects in the fields of construction, infrastructure development, and solar and wind energy. In September 2026, relevant agreements were signed with ROX Group in Baku on the sidelines of the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum," the head of state recalled.