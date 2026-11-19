Photo: the press service of the Uzbek president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan plans to increase annual gold production to 175 metric tons, silver output to 500 metric tons and copper production capacity to 500,000 metric tons by 2030, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the first meeting of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Council for Business Support in Tashkent.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

The country also aims to expand renewable energy capacity to 25 gigawatts and increase the share of renewables in electricity generation to 54% by 2030.

Mirziyoyev highlighted opportunities for Turkish companies to participate in joint projects in mining, deeper processing of mineral resources and renewable energy.

He also outlined plans to establish production facilities across 15 product categories at a specialized industrial zone for the nuclear industry being developed in the Jizzakh region. Products manufactured there are expected to meet the needs of nuclear power plants planned in Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries.

Additionally, the president called for expanding industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye in the electrical engineering sector.

Uzbekistan aims to increase exports of electrical products to $5 billion and attract $11.6 billion in investment to the sector by 2030.

Turkish companies were invited to establish joint projects with Uzbek manufacturers in copper processing, electronics, transformers, household appliances and electrical equipment.