Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan aims to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) to $300 billion by 2030, double industrial output and create 2 million high-income jobs as part of its economic development agenda, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting of the Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Council for Business Support in Tashkent.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan's economy had tripled in size since 2017, while the country had attracted more than $150 billion in foreign investment over the same period.

The country's 2030 targets also include increasing the share of high-tech products in industrial output to one-third, according to the president.

Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of expanding practical cooperation with Türkiye, describing it as a key strategic partner in achieving these economic objectives.

The council's first meeting is taking place in Tashkent on November 19, with a Turkish delegation led by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in attendance.

The meeting coincides with the Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum, which has brought together more than 200 business representatives from the two countries to explore investment opportunities, expand commercial partnerships and advance joint projects.