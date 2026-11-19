BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. As part of the 3rd Strategic Partners Forum in Astana, a ceremony was held to exchange the Agreement between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the United Nations University on the establishment of a regional research hub, according to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Addressing the forum, Tokayev said that locating the hub in Almaty would demonstrate international recognition of Kazakhstan's scientific potential and create new opportunities for cooperation with other educational and research institutions.

He noted that the initiative would also strengthen the capacity of Kazakh universities and give impetus to the establishment and development of strong academic institutions.

"Strong universities are the foundation of the future. Indeed, a country's ability to achieve technological independence depends primarily on progress in education and science," Tokayev said.

The president stressed that young people should be provided with every opportunity to receive quality education, conduct research and put their ideas into practice, describing this as a necessary condition for unlocking the intellectual potential of the nation.

He added that, guided by the principles enshrined in the Constitution, Kazakhstan would continue building a progressive, forward-looking and prosperous state.

Tokayev also emphasized that science was an invaluable asset serving the progress of all humanity and that knowledge should have no borders. In this regard, he said Kazakhstan would continue to promote cooperation in the intellectual sphere with all countries.

The president expressed gratitude to university leaders, the academic and teaching communities, and all those contributing to the development of education and science in Kazakhstan. He voiced confidence that further innovative projects would be implemented and mutually beneficial ties would be taken to a new level.