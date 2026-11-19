Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Uzbekistan's newly established High-Level Council for Business Support with Türkiye is expected to give fresh impetus to economic cooperation between the two countries, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Thursday at the council's first meeting in Tashkent.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

Speaking at the meeting, Mirziyoyev said the new mechanism was designed to accelerate bilateral economic ties and strengthen business partnerships.

The meeting is attended by a Turkish delegation led by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, who co-chairs the council.

The council was established under an agreement reached between Mirziyoyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Uzbekistan-Türkiye Business Forum is also being held in Tashkent on November 19. Bringing together more than 200 business representatives from both countries, the forum reflects strong interest among entrepreneurs in expanding mutual partnerships, Mirziyoyev said.

Uzbekistan and Türkiye maintain a strategic partnership based on close political ties, growing trade and investment, and cooperation across industry, energy, transport, agriculture, construction and tourism.

Turkish companies are active in Uzbekistan's economy, with investments spanning manufacturing, infrastructure, textiles and services. The two countries have also sought to expand trade and deepen industrial cooperation through joint projects and business initiatives.

The council meeting is taking place at the International Congress Center in Tashkent.