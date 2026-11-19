BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Kazakhstan is consistently introducing artificial intelligence (AI) across various sectors, including education and science, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, according to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Addressing the 3rd Strategic Partners Forum in Astana, Tokayev noted that he had declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.

"Kazakhstan has already adopted the Law on Artificial Intelligence, approved the Digital Code and established the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development," he said.

He also said that Kazakhstan had supported the "Washington Model" for the safe and responsible development of AI, which could serve as a basis for developing global AI governance rules under the auspices of the United Nations.

"Our scientists have developed key components of the national language models, KazLLM and AlemLLM," Tokayev said.

He added that Qazaq AI Research University, the first university of its kind in the country, began operations in October.

"The AI-Sana program is designed to equip students with practical AI skills, promote technological entrepreneurship and support the creation of DeepTech startups," the president said.

Tokayev also highlighted Kazakhstan's cooperation with international technology companies and leading universities in AI development.

"We have established highly productive cooperation with NVIDIA. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Jensen Huang, an outstanding engineer and a true legend, for his recent visit to Astana," he said.

According to the president, the partnership with OpenAI has enabled all university teachers in Kazakhstan to gain access to ChatGPT Edu.

He further noted that, with the support of experts from Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of California, Berkeley, and Carnegie Mellon University, students in Kazakhstan had developed more than 22,000 projects.

"Hundreds of these AI-based solutions are already being implemented in business, healthcare, energy and agriculture," Tokayev said.