BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed ways to expand interparliamentary cooperation, including by strengthening ties between parliamentary committees, friendship groups, and young and women lawmakers, the Parliament of Turkmenistan reported.

The discussion took place on November 19 during a meeting between the Chairperson of the Parliament of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, and the Speaker of Kyrgyzstan's Jogorku Kenesh, Marlen Mamataliyev, in the Awaza National Tourist Zone.

The sides noted that relations between the two countries were developing in both bilateral and multilateral formats, underpinned by historical, cultural and spiritual ties between their peoples and the efforts of their heads of state.

They emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in further strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the international legal sphere, and highlighted progress in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The sides also expressed confidence that the upcoming autumn session of the Commonwealth of Independent States Parliamentary Assembly, to be held under Turkmenistan's 2026 CIS chairmanship, would contribute to advancing bilateral and interregional cooperation.

The meeting also covered mutual support for initiatives at international parliamentary platforms, the exchange of legislative experience, and closer cooperation between parliamentary friendship groups and relevant committees. The sides also discussed expanding engagement between young and women parliamentarians, reciprocal participation in events, delegation visits, and further meetings.