BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, as part of a working visit to Turkmenistan and discussed the expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) reported.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are successfully developing across all areas.

Recalling their previous meetings, the parties expressed their satisfaction at the meeting once again. They noted that the meetings and contacts held within the framework of international forums and events serve as an indicator of the high level of relations between the two countries.

Gafarova extended her congratulations on the high-level organization of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly event.

She said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are rooted in a shared religion, history, and culture. During the meeting, it was highlighted that, as a result of the joint efforts of the heads of state, ties between the two countries are developing comprehensively across all spheres.

The Azerbaijani speaker noted that the parliaments are also continuing their cooperation by supporting the political course defined by the heads of state.

The meeting underscored the importance of further strengthening the interaction between interparliamentary friendship groups, as well as cooperation within other formats.

The parties emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to further expand inter-parliamentary relations and cooperation within the framework of international organizations.