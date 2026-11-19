BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has recommended that Eldik Bank OJSC provide a loan to finance the construction of the Mailuu-Suu small hydropower plant (HPP) in the Nooken district of the Jalal-Abad region.

The relevant order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev on November 18, 2026.

According to the document, the loan will cover 70% of the total cost of the project's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract. It will be provided in Chinese yuan for 120 months at an annual interest rate of 6%, with a 12-month grace period for principal repayment following the provision of financing.

Eldik Bank has also been recommended to issue a document to the contractor selected by the National Investment Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic, confirming its readiness to provide the loan under the terms specified in the order.

The project company is expected to sign an EPC contract with the selected contractor covering the design and construction of the HPP, the supply and installation of equipment, and commissioning works. It must also ensure that the loan proceeds are used for their intended purpose in accordance with the loan agreement and open a separate settlement account with Eldik Bank exclusively for recording and using these funds.

The National Investment Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic has been recommended to act as guarantor for the project company's obligations under the loan agreement.

Once construction and commissioning of the HPP are complete and the handover certificate is signed, Eldik Bank will act as the mortgagee of the plant's property complex. This will include buildings, structures, hydraulic facilities, power and electrical equipment, as well as other assets constructed or acquired using the loan funds.

According to the order, the project aims to ensure a reliable electricity supply to the city of Mailuu-Suu and adjacent areas, attract investment in the energy sector, and promote sustainable socio-economic development in the regions.