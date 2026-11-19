BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have explored ways to deepen parliamentary ties, focusing on closer collaboration among specialized committees, women lawmakers, and young parliamentarians, according to the Turkmen parliament.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Chairwoman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and Chairman of the Majlisi Namoyandagon of the Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan Faizali Idizoda in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on November 19.

The sides noted that relations between the two countries were developing through bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including within international organizations, and highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in further strengthening these ties.

Gulmanova said that Turkmenistan-Tajikistan relations had continued to develop in political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, with both countries supporting each other's initiatives at international organizations.

The sides also expressed confidence that the upcoming autumn session of the Commonwealth of Independent States Parliamentary Assembly, to be held under Turkmenistan's 2026 CIS chairmanship, would help take bilateral and interregional cooperation to a new level.

They also emphasized the importance of parliamentary cooperation in promoting international law, strengthening trust and maintaining dialogue. The discussions covered opportunities to expand exchanges between relevant parliamentary committees, women lawmakers and young parliamentarians, as well as sharing experience in legislative activities and parliamentary work.