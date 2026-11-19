BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. bp is in the process of securing a land parcel for the project at the “Karabakh” field, bp’s Vice President for Communications and External Affairs covering the Caspian Sea, Central Asia, and Türkiye region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, told reporters, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, the use of Bundle technology is aimed at reducing costs in the development of the “Karabakh” field, whose reserves are significantly smaller than those of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field.

“In order for the production of smaller volumes of oil to remain commercially viable, it is necessary to reduce costs. To do this, we are using a new technology—Bundle.

The technology involves the onshore pre-assembly of 7-kilometer-long sections of the pipeline system. Separate oil and gas pipelines, as well as electrical cables, will be housed within the main structure. After assembly, the sections will be transported and laid in the offshore portion of the project,” the vice president said.

According to him, this approach will eliminate the need to perform welding and installation work directly at sea, which will lead to cost savings.

"Work is currently underway at the Byandovan site to obtain the necessary permits, allocate the land parcel, build roads, and prepare the site.

The preparatory phase is ongoing, and construction of the facility itself is expected to begin next year," he emphasized.

He added that other technical aspects of developing the field are being worked out in parallel, including drilling methods and the selection of production infrastructure – platforms or other structures.

According to bp's Vice President, the Final Investment Decision (FID) will be made after completing the necessary calculations and preparing both directions of the project.