Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays a particularly important role in this process, actively contributing to the strengthening of humanitarian ties with Vietnam, President Ilham Aliyev Aliyev said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The head of state emphasized that the Foundation's activities encompass a wide range of areas, from infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a primary school in Ha Giang Province, to support for various educational programs.